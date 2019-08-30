 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/after%20hours%20series:%20ben%20rice.html
All Dates:Aug 30, 2019 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

After Hours Series: Ben Rice

Join us for a night of Ben Rice as he blends Soul, Delta-Blues, Rockabilly, Jazz, and Funk into a Roots Stew of beautiful music. Influenced heavily by his parents record collection, from Al Green to Alice Cooper, Teddy Pendergrass to Marshall Tucker, at a young age Ben began investigating Blues and it’s history.

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Join us for a night of Ben Rice as he blends Soul, Delta-Blues, Rockabilly, Jazz, and Funk

Left Coast Estate
Left Coast Estate 97371 4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable