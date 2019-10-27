Acrylic Pour Painting -Create and Sip Art Classes

Join Angie and Diana for a fun-filled afternoon at the beautiful Oak Knoll Winery and make some fun art for your home. This week we'll be doing our acrylic pour painting, everyone will make two beautiful canvases and learn basics of pour painting. $40.

Please contact Angela or Diana at Lupe's Escape 503-591-5278 or 971-533 1037 to reserve space for you and your friend or purchase tickets here. Class limited to 28 people.



This is a 21 and up event.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

Fee: $40.00