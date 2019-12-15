|Location:
|Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC
|Map:
|305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|5053101525
|Email:
|info@oranmormead.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/acoustic-blend-live-at-oran-mor.html
|All Dates:
Acoustic Blend Live at Oran Mor!
Acoustic Blend:
Sunday, Dec. 15th,
Social hours 2-3 pm, Show 3-5pm.
$5 cover Reservations 505-310-1525
Classic & Contemporary Lite-Rock
Tapas plates along with Mead, Beer, Wine, Cider and more available for purchase.
Sponsored By: 420 Club LLC, Bobbie's Tack Room, Jimmy John's, & Janet Stringfellow
Fee: $5