Location:Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC
Map:305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5053101525
Email:info@oranmormead.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/acoustic-blend-live-at-oran-mor.html
All Dates:Dec 15, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Acoustic Blend Live at Oran Mor!

Acoustic Blend:
Sunday, Dec. 15th,
Social hours 2-3 pm, Show 3-5pm.
$5 cover Reservations 505-310-1525
Classic & Contemporary Lite-Rock
Tapas plates along with Mead, Beer, Wine, Cider and more available for purchase.


Sponsored By: 420 Club LLC, Bobbie's Tack Room, Jimmy John's, & Janet Stringfellow

 

Fee: $5

Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC
Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC 97471 305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
