Acoustic Blend Live at Oran Mor!

Acoustic Blend:

Sunday, Dec. 15th,

Social hours 2-3 pm, Show 3-5pm.

$5 cover Reservations 505-310-1525

Classic & Contemporary Lite-Rock

Tapas plates along with Mead, Beer, Wine, Cider and more available for purchase.





Sponsored By: 420 Club LLC, Bobbie's Tack Room, Jimmy John's, & Janet Stringfellow

Fee: $5