Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) hosts a monthly wine education program the second Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 pm. You hear from noted winemakers and industry experts while tasting great wine with like-minded friends. We meet in the restored Red Cross Building at the Fort Vancouver Historic Trust. Guests are very welcome! The November 13 program presents the Spanish varietals by award-winning winery Abacela Winery of Roseburg. You will hear the winemaker describe the 7 premium wines and the master chef from the NW Culinary Institute will describe the food pairings. Fee: $30 for society members, $40 for guests