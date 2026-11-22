A Very Indie Thanksgiving

Join us for the (pre) Thanksgiving Indie Wine Mixer, a celebration of the small, independent winemakers who make Oregon wine so special. These are the makers, the risk-takers, the dreamers, and the do-it-yourselfers building something of their own, one vintage at a time.



With harvest behind us and Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's time to raise a glass to another year of hard work, good fruit, and the beautiful chaos of winemaking.



We are delighted to be celebrating for TWO days this year, with twice as many Indie Producers pouring. Joining us are DJ Jimbo, Flying Fish Co out of Portland, and resident food truck Tacos y Mariscos el Cebollo.

Fee: $40-$80