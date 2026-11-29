|Location:
|Pepper Bridge Winery
|Map:
|1704 J B George Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
|Phone:
|509-525-6502
|Email:
|info@pepperbridge.com
|Website:
|https://pepperbridge.com/a-slow-weekend
|All Dates:
A Slow Weekend
Trade the Post-Thanksgiving Crowds for Cabernet
The Thanksgiving dishes are done, the leftovers are waiting, and there's finally time to slow down. At Pepper Bridge Winery we're hosting A Slow Weekend, three days dedicated to taking it easy, enjoying good company, and soaking in the joy of the holiday weekend. Whether you're welcoming family from out of town, catching up with old friends, or simply looking for a relaxing afternoon, we've saved you a seat.
What to Expect:
- Comfort Food & Wine: Enjoy a complimentary seasonal comfort food pairing with your tasting.
- A Little Friendly Competition: Board games, cards, and puzzles are ready for your family and friends.
- Something Special from the Cellar: Enjoy a library wine bonus during your visit.
- Something for Everyone: Complimentary hot tea and cocoa for designated drivers.
- Holiday Gifting Made Easy: Discover special wine and gifting opportunities available throughout the weekend (no flash sales here!)
- Room to Relax: Beautiful vineyard surroundings and a welcoming atmosphere where you can stay awhile.
Fee: $25 | waived w/ membership or bottle purchase
Skip the Black Friday rush and unwind at Pepper Bridge Winery’s Slow Weekend. Enjoy a seasonal comfort food pairing, library wine bonus, games and puzzles, hot cocoa and tea for designated drivers, and relaxed holiday gifting opportunities. Gather with family and friends, savor great wine, and enjoy the vineyard setting.