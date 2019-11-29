A Noble Thanksgiving

At Noble Estate Urban, sip award winning wines surrounded by the barrels of the Noble Estate winery. This tasting room will feature live music, local chocolates, and wine-inspired stocking stuffers. Snacks and Supper available Friday and Saturday nights. Friday night music by Skip Jones and Friends starting at 6 pm. Sunday afternoon music by Mikaela Tyson at noon.



Stock the Cellar wine sale available all weekend at both Noble Estate locations.



Thanksgiving Weekend Hours:

Urban: Friday 12-10 pm, Saturday 12-10 pm, Sunday 12-5 pm