|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-338-3007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/thanksgiving-wine-weekend/
|All Dates:
A Noble Thanksgiving
At Noble Estate Urban, sip award winning wines surrounded by the barrels of the Noble Estate winery. This tasting room will feature live music, local chocolates, and wine-inspired stocking stuffers. Snacks and Supper available Friday and Saturday nights. Friday night music by Skip Jones and Friends starting at 6 pm. Sunday afternoon music by Mikaela Tyson at noon.
Stock the Cellar wine sale available all weekend at both Noble Estate locations.
Thanksgiving Weekend Hours:
Urban: Friday 12-10 pm, Saturday 12-10 pm, Sunday 12-5 pm