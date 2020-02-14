A Noble Night of Passion

Noble Estate's urban winery and tasting room will be filled with wine, music, and decadent chocolate tasting.



The evening will feature performances by Henry Cooper Music. Eugene chocolatier, Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato LLC, will help everyone find the perfect chocolate and wine pairings.

Delicious snack and supper options available from Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ Food Truck.



Center stage will be one of Noble Estate’s most popular wines: Passion. This award winning rose has strawberry and apricot notes with a kiss of sweetness and a hint of effervescence. In addition to our award winning wines, Noble Cider and local beer will be on tap. Non-alcoholic drink options available.



No cover fee. 21+ event.



Noble Estate Urban will open at noon. Music will start at 6 pm.