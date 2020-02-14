 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/noble-night-passion/
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

A Noble Night of Passion

Noble Estate's urban winery and tasting room will be filled with wine, music, and decadent chocolate tasting.

The evening will feature performances by Henry Cooper Music. Eugene chocolatier, Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato LLC, will help everyone find the perfect chocolate and wine pairings.
Delicious snack and supper options available from Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ Food Truck.

Center stage will be one of Noble Estate’s most popular wines: Passion. This award winning rose has strawberry and apricot notes with a kiss of sweetness and a hint of effervescence. In addition to our award winning wines, Noble Cider and local beer will be on tap. Non-alcoholic drink options available.

No cover fee. 21+ event.

Noble Estate Urban will open at noon. Music will start at 6 pm.

You're invited to Noble Estate's Valentines celebration with wine, music, and chocolate.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable