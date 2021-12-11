|Location:
|Coelho Winery
|Map:
|111 5th st, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|5038359305
|Email:
|Info@coelhowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://coelhowinery.com/product/special-event-a-night-in-portugal/
|All Dates:
A Night in Portugal
Dress up and join us December 11th 2021 for a relaxing night out. We will be serving Coelho wines and a five course Portuguese dinner (featured in “Authentic Portuguese Cooking”). Author Ana Patuleia Ortins will be signing books, while Fado star Ramona Vieira sings
Fee: $125.00
Eat, drink, and relax