Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th st, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:Info@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/product/special-event-a-night-in-portugal/
All Dates:Dec 11, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021 December 11th 6pm-9pm

A Night in Portugal

Dress up and join us December 11th 2021 for a relaxing night out. We will be serving Coelho wines and a five course Portuguese dinner (featured in “Authentic Portuguese Cooking”). Author Ana Patuleia Ortins will be signing books, while Fado star Ramona Vieira sings

 

Fee: $125.00

Eat, drink, and relax

