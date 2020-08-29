|Location:
|Chateau Bianca (virtual)
|Home, Home, Oregon 97338
|5036236181
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/309261263779298/
A Bubbly Experience with the Winemaker!
Join us for a BUBBLY Saturday afternoon on August 29th at 1pm via GoToMeeting.
We are thrilled to share with you our three newest sparkling products!
We are offering a bundle deal for all participants of this bubbly experience. Your 3-bottle bundle includes one bottle each of Mermosa, Mersecco & Zips Sparkling + a complimentary bubbly tasting experience with Winemaker, Andreas Wetzel.
Regular price is $59.97.
We are offering a discounted price below:
$48-Non-members
$42-Wine Club Members
We will email you production notes, a tasting mat and the GoToMeeting link before the virtual tasting.
You must pre-register. To register, email us at customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Virtual overview of our new Sparkling Wines