A Bubbly Experience with the Winemaker!

Join us for a BUBBLY Saturday afternoon on August 29th at 1pm via GoToMeeting.
We are thrilled to share with you our three newest sparkling products!

We are offering a bundle deal for all participants of this bubbly experience. Your 3-bottle bundle includes one bottle each of Mermosa, Mersecco & Zips Sparkling + a complimentary bubbly tasting experience with Winemaker, Andreas Wetzel.

Regular price is $59.97.
We are offering a discounted price below:
$48-Non-members
$42-Wine Club Members

We will email you production notes, a tasting mat and the GoToMeeting link before the virtual tasting.

You must pre-register. To register, email us at customerservice@chateaubianca.com

Virtual overview of our new Sparkling Wines

