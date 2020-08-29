A Bubbly Experience with the Winemaker!

Join us for a BUBBLY Saturday afternoon on August 29th at 1pm via GoToMeeting.

We are thrilled to share with you our three newest sparkling products!



We are offering a bundle deal for all participants of this bubbly experience. Your 3-bottle bundle includes one bottle each of Mermosa, Mersecco & Zips Sparkling + a complimentary bubbly tasting experience with Winemaker, Andreas Wetzel.



Regular price is $59.97.

We are offering a discounted price below:

$48-Non-members

$42-Wine Club Members



We will email you production notes, a tasting mat and the GoToMeeting link before the virtual tasting.



You must pre-register. To register, email us at customerservice@chateaubianca.com