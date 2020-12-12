Location: Youngberg HIll Event CEnter Map: 10660 Youngberg Hill Rd., Mcminnville, Oregon 97128 Email: carrie@youngberghill.com Website: http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill All Dates: Dec 5, 2020 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Dec 6, 2020 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Dec 12, 2020 11:00 am - 2:00 pm



7th Annual Wreath Making Event

Please join us for the 7th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 5, Sunday, December 6, or Saturday, December 12, at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm or 1:00 pm.

We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath, and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine tastings and wine will be available for purchase in the tasting room following the event.

Reservations are required - tables are limited to 3 people, and we will have no more than eight tables per session to comply with social distancing rules. Masks will are required for this indoor event.

This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.

Fee: $25