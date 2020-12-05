 Calendar Home
7th Annual Wreath Making Event

Please join us for the 7th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 5, Sunday, December 6, or Saturday, December 12, at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm or 1:00 pm.
We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath, and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine tastings and wine will be available for purchase in the tasting room following the event.
Reservations are required - tables are limited to 3 people, and we will have no more than eight tables per session to comply with social distancing rules. Masks will are required for this indoor event.
This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.

 

Fee: $25

