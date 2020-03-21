50th Greatest of the Grape

The 50th Annual Greatest of the Grape will be held Saturday, March 21st at Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg, Oregon. This is your chance to dress up and celebrate the history of the Umpqua Valley winergrowing region.

Enjoy the best of the Umpqua Valley at the Greatest of the Grape gala — Oregon’s first and longest running fine wine and food pairing event. Taste through the wonderful bounty of the Valley with appetizers and wine pairings from Southern Oregon wineries and our area’s gourmet food artisans. Dance along to live music, place a bid to win luxurious prizes during our silent auction and vote for your favorite wine and food pairing.

Questions/comments regarding ticket sales, please email us: greatestofthegrape@gmail.com

We now have a Mobile App to use for voting for Best Wine and Best Wine & Food Pairing throughout the night. Download the app today and be ready for voting the night of the event.

Tickets include entry into event, wine tastings, and food pairings.

Fee: $125 for VIP $90 General Admission