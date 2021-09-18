50th Anniversary Celebration & Harvest Party

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into our Knudsen Vineyards historic Dundee Hills estate during this progressive tour and tasting experience.



- Catered hors d'oeuvres will be paired with multiple wine tasting stations

- Commemorative 50th Anniversary glass is yours to keep

- Live music from Appaloosa (high desert Americana)

- Ride a shuttle to the top of Knudsen Vineyard and enjoy one of the best views in the Dundee Hills featuring Mt Hood and Mt. Jefferson from the Knudsen family's cozy cabin

- More than a dozen second and third-generation members of the Knudsen family will be present to meet-and-greet. They will share their stories of history and viticultural innovations over their 50 years of family ownership



This is a walking event, so please be prepared to wear comfortable shoes and appropriate attire for the weather. *Accommodations may be provided for those with mobility limitations or for anyone looking to stay seated to taste the wines. Please call 503-580-1596 to arrange.



=== TICKET DETAILS ===

Reservation times are at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Please plan for approximately 2 hours.



$60 EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT

$75 starting Aug 1



-- FAMILY ROOTS WINE CLUB MEMBERS --

$45 EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT

$60 starting Aug 1



Family Roots Wine Club members may purchase up to four tickets at discounted prices. In order to receive discounted tickets, Members must be signed into Tock with the email address associated with their Club Account. For assistance, please call 503-580-1596.

Fee: $45 to $75