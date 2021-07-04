|Location:
|Chateau Bianca Winery
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|Website:
|http://17485 Highway 22
|All Dates:
4th of July BBQ & Live Music
Join us for an Independence Day BBQ!
Pulled pork sliders, potato salad, chips, watermelon, and a glass of wine. ($15)
LIVE MUSIC 🎶 with Ronni Kay on the patio!
Fee: $0
4th of July BBQ & Live Music
BBQ & LIVE MUSIC
Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338