 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:Jul 4, 2021 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

4th of July BBQ & Live Music

Join us for an Independence Day BBQ!
Pulled pork sliders, potato salad, chips, watermelon, and a glass of wine. ($15)
LIVE MUSIC 🎶 with Ronni Kay on the patio!

 

Fee: $0

BBQ & LIVE MUSIC

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable