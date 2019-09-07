4th Annual Chili Cook-off

Join us for our 4th Annual Chili Cook-off Contest!



10 Chili cooks are being challenged to prepare their best Chili Recipes.



If you want to cook your chili for our Judging, send me a message kim@oakknollwinery.com.



$5 tasting fee gets you samples from all the chili contestants and wine samples for pairing that perfect wine with that perfect chili.



Club Members are FREE.



Get 2 tickets to vote for your favorite chili!



All Chili is made by individuals and is not prepared in commercial kitchens.

A list of ingredients is available from each participant.

Fee: $5