Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:kim@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/4th%20annual%20chili%20cook-off.html
All Dates:Sep 7, 2019 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

4th Annual Chili Cook-off

Join us for our 4th Annual Chili Cook-off Contest!

10 Chili cooks are being challenged to prepare their best Chili Recipes.

If you want to cook your chili for our Judging, send me a message kim@oakknollwinery.com.

$5 tasting fee gets you samples from all the chili contestants and wine samples for pairing that perfect wine with that perfect chili.

Club Members are FREE.

Get 2 tickets to vote for your favorite chili!

All Chili is made by individuals and is not prepared in commercial kitchens.
A list of ingredients is available from each participant.

Fee: $5

