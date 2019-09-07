|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|kim@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/4th%20annual%20chili%20cook-off.html
|All Dates:
4th Annual Chili Cook-off
Join us for our 4th Annual Chili Cook-off Contest!
10 Chili cooks are being challenged to prepare their best Chili Recipes.
If you want to cook your chili for our Judging, send me a message kim@oakknollwinery.com.
$5 tasting fee gets you samples from all the chili contestants and wine samples for pairing that perfect wine with that perfect chili.
Club Members are FREE.
Get 2 tickets to vote for your favorite chili!
All Chili is made by individuals and is not prepared in commercial kitchens.
A list of ingredients is available from each participant.
Fee: $5
Join us for our 4th Annual Chili Cook-off