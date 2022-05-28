4 AMIGAS TASTING EVENT

Cramoisi Vineyards, 8670 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115 will host the 4 Amigas Tasting Event on May 28, 2022, from 11 to 4 pm.

Four tasting groups of no more than 25 people will be allocated 1.5 hours to enjoy wines from the 4 Amigas: Winemakers Cristina Gonzales of Gonzales Wine Company, Elena Rodriguez of Alumbra Cellars, Sofia Torres of Cramoisi Vineyard, and Yuliana Guillén of Guillén Family Wines.

Tickets include the tasting and charcuterie cones made by Joyful Boards. 20% of tickets sales will be donated to the Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY). Wine packs containing an Alumbra 2021 Riesling, Cramoisi 2021 Rose, Gonzales 2021 White Malbec, and Guillén 2018 Pinot noir will be available for purchase at the event or online at www.alumbracellars.com for $120 with 20% also going to AHIVOY.



“The magic of collaboration is key in our wine industry. Sharing together our wines and stories in my space at Cramoisi Vineyard with these 3 amazing Amigas is an example of the magic,” notes Sofia Torres McKay



About AHIVOY: Founded in 2019 and led by successful Latino wine professionals, the Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) provides education and professional development opportunities to vineyard stewards in the Oregon wine industry. In partnership with Chemeketa Community College and Linfield University, AHIVOY developed a wine industry professional training curriculum to further technical grape and wine knowledge while also creating awareness of potential career, entrepreneurial, and leadership opportunities in the wine industry. AHIVOY is a 501(c)(3) organization. Visit the website at ahivoyoregon.org for more information.

Fee: $45