Location:SAY CIAO! COLUMBIA RIVER TAP ROOM& EATERY
Map:2501 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 360.448.7111
Email:aram@kingsleygardenmusic.com
Website:http://www.say-ciao.com
All Dates:Aug 17, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 18, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3rd ANNUAL SHAKES BEER & WINE FESTIVAL

Both plays will start at 4 PM. Say Ciao! opens at 3 PM and will be serving the local craft beers, ciders, wines and amazing food with a half hour intermission for more time to eat and drink. Admission for the play is free and all ages are welcome. In ‘Original Practice Shakespeare’ in Shakespeare’s era the audience knew the actors had not rehearsed and that the only context each had of the play was their own role on the scroll. The play was as fresh to the actors as the audience. In Ops Fest you’ll never see the same cast do the same play in the same way www.opsfest.org 503.479.5677

 

Loves Labour's Lost Aug 17th 4pm A Midsommer Nights Dreame Aug 17 4pm

SAY CIAO! COLUMBIA RIVER TAP ROOM& EATERY
