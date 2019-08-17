3rd ANNUAL SHAKES BEER & WINE FESTIVAL

Both plays will start at 4 PM. Say Ciao! opens at 3 PM and will be serving the local craft beers, ciders, wines and amazing food with a half hour intermission for more time to eat and drink. Admission for the play is free and all ages are welcome. In ‘Original Practice Shakespeare’ in Shakespeare’s era the audience knew the actors had not rehearsed and that the only context each had of the play was their own role on the scroll. The play was as fresh to the actors as the audience. In Ops Fest you’ll never see the same cast do the same play in the same way www.opsfest.org 503.479.5677