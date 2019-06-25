|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-2727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.cellarpass.com/30th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-4750?fbclid=IwAR2nEOKd1_lvhY7PlpCk_7zOdhn4iGLtSsoRqZ1iG6_fcAHUPakETOGcJ9I
|All Dates:
30th Anniversary Celebration
Join us to celebrate our 30th Anniversary dinner prepared by internationally acclaimed Chef Vitaly Paley.
Our history is long and rich, made better still in 2003 when Wayne invigorated a vineyard in need of skill and restoration. Over the course of the last 16 years, our vines have been lovingly tended with organic and bio-dynamic practices by our family. This labor of love has produced nectarous wines we want to share with you.
Portland chef and restaurateur Vitaly Paley is both a leader and a trailblazer on the American culinary scene. With a James Beard Award and a win on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America” under his belt, the Russian-born, New York City-raised and French-trained Chef has been instrumental in defining regional Northwest cuisine. With his wife and partner Kimberly Paley, Chef Vitaly helms five restaurants in Portland: Paley’s Place, Imperial, Headwaters, The Crown, and the recently-opened Rosa Rosa.
* This event will sell out so get your tickets early.
MENU
APPETIZERS
Fried chicken with imperial hot sauce, local honey, and pickles;
Potato latkes with salmon roe, sour cream, dill Gougeres, and fromage fort
2017 Youngberg Hill Sparkling Wine
FIRST COURSE
Chilled corn bisque with grilled stonefruit & cashew chutney
2018 Youngberg Hill Aspen Pinot Gris
SECOND COURSE
Poppyseed-crusted local Albacore tuna crudo with green chickpea hummus, farm arugula, and green olive dressing
2016 Youngberg Hill Aspen Chardonnay
THIRD COURSE
Bacon-wrapped & Pinot-barrel planked Pork Tenderloin with bing cherry compote, glazed cipollini, and Pinot Noir grapeseed oil
2013 Youngberg Hill Natasha Pinot Noir
MAIN COURSE
Duck confit crepinette with mushroom pave, duck-fat potato galette, and summer chanterelle stroganoff
2012 & 2013 Youngberg Hill Jordan Pinot Noir
DESSERT
Eccles cake & Helvetia Creamery apfel heller mignardises served family-style
2015 Youngberg Hill Syrah
After hours
2010 Youngberg Hill Barrel Select