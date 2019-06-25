30th Anniversary Celebration

Join us to celebrate our 30th Anniversary dinner prepared by internationally acclaimed Chef Vitaly Paley.



Our history is long and rich, made better still in 2003 when Wayne invigorated a vineyard in need of skill and restoration. Over the course of the last 16 years, our vines have been lovingly tended with organic and bio-dynamic practices by our family. This labor of love has produced nectarous wines we want to share with you.



Portland chef and restaurateur Vitaly Paley is both a leader and a trailblazer on the American culinary scene. With a James Beard Award and a win on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America” under his belt, the Russian-born, New York City-raised and French-trained Chef has been instrumental in defining regional Northwest cuisine. With his wife and partner Kimberly Paley, Chef Vitaly helms five restaurants in Portland: Paley’s Place, Imperial, Headwaters, The Crown, and the recently-opened Rosa Rosa.



* This event will sell out so get your tickets early.



MENU



APPETIZERS

Fried chicken with imperial hot sauce, local honey, and pickles;

Potato latkes with salmon roe, sour cream, dill Gougeres, and fromage fort

2017 Youngberg Hill Sparkling Wine



FIRST COURSE

Chilled corn bisque with grilled stonefruit & cashew chutney

2018 Youngberg Hill Aspen Pinot Gris



SECOND COURSE

Poppyseed-crusted local Albacore tuna crudo with green chickpea hummus, farm arugula, and green olive dressing

2016 Youngberg Hill Aspen Chardonnay



THIRD COURSE

Bacon-wrapped & Pinot-barrel planked Pork Tenderloin with bing cherry compote, glazed cipollini, and Pinot Noir grapeseed oil

2013 Youngberg Hill Natasha Pinot Noir



MAIN COURSE

Duck confit crepinette with mushroom pave, duck-fat potato galette, and summer chanterelle stroganoff

2012 & 2013 Youngberg Hill Jordan Pinot Noir



DESSERT

Eccles cake & Helvetia Creamery apfel heller mignardises served family-style

2015 Youngberg Hill Syrah



After hours

2010 Youngberg Hill Barrel Select