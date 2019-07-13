 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:Jul 13, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

2nd Annual Beatles Night

We are kicking off our summer music series this year with our 2nd annual Beatles Night! Join us in celebrating the timeless classics of The Beatles with six performances from different bands, including the owners and family from 5-7:30 pm. Bring a chair and relax with delicious fare from local food trucks with great CdT wine, local brews, and non-alcoholic beverages. We look forward to seeing you here!

We request that you please leave your pets and outside food/drink at home. Thank You.

Come together for a celebrating of the timeless classics of The Beatles with food carts and wine!

