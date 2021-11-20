2021 Harvest Dinner

Now that the hard work of 2021 harvest has come to an end and the wine has been barreled down it is time to reflect and be thankful!



Join our Executive Winemaker, Michael Davies and our Manager of Viticulture, Joey Myers for a five-course seasonal meal prepared by our winery chef, David Sapp. Hear first-hand stories from harvest and learn why the 2021 vintage is one for the record books. Seating is limited.



Proof of vaccination with ID is required to attend the dinner. Outdoor seating is not available at this time.

Fee: $195 General Public / $175 Club Member