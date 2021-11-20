 Calendar Home
Location:REX HILL
Map:30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5034558377
Email:emily@rexhill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/rexhill/experience/305247/2021-harvest-wine-dinner?date=2021-11-20&size=2&time=12%3A15
All Dates:Nov 20, 2021 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

2021 Harvest Dinner

Now that the hard work of 2021 harvest has come to an end and the wine has been barreled down it is time to reflect and be thankful!

Join our Executive Winemaker, Michael Davies and our Manager of Viticulture, Joey Myers for a five-course seasonal meal prepared by our winery chef, David Sapp. Hear first-hand stories from harvest and learn why the 2021 vintage is one for the record books. Seating is limited.

Proof of vaccination with ID is required to attend the dinner. Outdoor seating is not available at this time.

Fee: $195 General Public / $175 Club Member

Five course wine dinner with REX HILL's Executive Winemaker and Manager of Viticulture.

REX HILL
REX HILL 30835 30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2021)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable