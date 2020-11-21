2020 Vintage Casual Barrel Tastings

Owner & winemaker, Russell Gladhart, will be in the tasting room offering barrel tastings of the 2020 vintage Pinot Noirs. The 2020 vintage has just been laid to rest and age in barrel for the next 12 months, and this is a wonderful opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new wines. This is a casual day of tasting, and no reservations needed. We will take a group back to the barrels every half hour starting at 11:30am, and the last time with be 4:00pm.



$15 tasting. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests.

Fee: $15