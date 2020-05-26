2020 USA Trade Tasting

Each year, USATT records 100+ exhibitors and 2000+ buyers attending, connecting, learning and growing their business.



Wine, Beer and Spirits suppliers who are looking to grow their distribution in the USA, USATT is the perfect event for you to connect with buyers of the USA.



Who Should Exhibit at USA Trade Tasting?

Domestic & International Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries looking to meet with Importers, Distributors, and Trade Buyers. If you are an importer and looking to meet other US Distributors & Retailers, you also qualify to exhibit.



WHO ARE THE VISITORS / BUYERS?

Wine, Beer and Spirits Importers, Distributors, Retailers, Chains, Sommeliers, Bartenders and Press of USA.



WHEN AND WHERE?

May 26-27, 2020 - Metropolitan Pavilion, New York City.



CONTACT

If you have any questions or want to exhibit at USATT in 2020, please contact us on sophie@usatradetasting.com

Fee: $2400-$3400