 Calendar Home
Location:Metropolitan Pavilion
Map:125 W 18th St New York,, New York City, New York 10011
Website:http://https://usatradetasting.com/en/
All Dates:May 26, 2020 - May 27, 2020 From 11:00am to 5:00pm

2020 USA Trade Tasting

Each year, USATT records 100+ exhibitors and 2000+ buyers attending, connecting, learning and growing their business.

Wine, Beer and Spirits suppliers who are looking to grow their distribution in the USA, USATT is the perfect event for you to connect with buyers of the USA.

Who Should Exhibit at USA Trade Tasting?
Domestic & International Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries looking to meet with Importers, Distributors, and Trade Buyers. If you are an importer and looking to meet other US Distributors & Retailers, you also qualify to exhibit.

WHO ARE THE VISITORS / BUYERS?
Wine, Beer and Spirits Importers, Distributors, Retailers, Chains, Sommeliers, Bartenders and Press of USA.

WHEN AND WHERE?
May 26-27, 2020 - Metropolitan Pavilion, New York City.

CONTACT
If you have any questions or want to exhibit at USATT in 2020, please contact us on sophie@usatradetasting.com

Fee: $2400-$3400

USA Trade Tasting (USATT) is the largest industry meeting place for beverage Industry.

Metropolitan Pavilion
Metropolitan Pavilion 10011 125 W 18th St New York,, New York City, New York 10011
May (2020)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable