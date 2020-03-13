2020 McMinnville Wine & Food Classic - Sip!

MCMINNVILLE WINE & FOOD CLASSIC — Sip! —

March 13: 3–9 p.m,

March 14: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 15: noon to 5 p.m.

The 27th annual McMinnville Wine & Food Classic, also known as “Sip!” gathers thousands of people from all over the Pacific Northwest together in celebration of Oregon wine and cuisine at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum…all for the benefit of children.



2020’s event welcomes returning favorites as well as new producers, assembling 70+ of the region’s best wineries as well as a variety of chefs, bakers, breweries, distilleries, artists, artisans, and musicians.

VISIT MACCLASSIC.ORG FOR EVENT DETAILS



McMinnville Wine & Food Classic is a nonprofit event benefitting St. James School.



~~~ EARLYBIRD SAVINGS! For tickets purchased online before 2/15/20 ~~~



~~~ no ticket fees! ~~~



~~~ Special savings for GROUP/VOLUME ticket purchases! ~~~

#SipMcMinnville #MWFC #McMinnvilleWineFood #EatDrinkSupport



IG @mcminnvillewineandfoodclassic

FB @mcminnvillewineandfoodclassic

TW @mcminnvillewine

Fee: $16 to $28