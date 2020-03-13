|Location:
|Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum
|500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128
|macclassic@macclassic.org
|http://https://macclassic.org
2020 McMinnville Wine & Food Classic - Sip!
MCMINNVILLE WINE & FOOD CLASSIC — Sip! —
March 13: 3–9 p.m,
March 14: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
March 15: noon to 5 p.m.
The 27th annual McMinnville Wine & Food Classic, also known as “Sip!” gathers thousands of people from all over the Pacific Northwest together in celebration of Oregon wine and cuisine at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum…all for the benefit of children.
2020’s event welcomes returning favorites as well as new producers, assembling 70+ of the region’s best wineries as well as a variety of chefs, bakers, breweries, distilleries, artists, artisans, and musicians.
VISIT MACCLASSIC.ORG FOR EVENT DETAILS
McMinnville Wine & Food Classic is a nonprofit event benefitting St. James School.
Fee: $16 to $28
MARCH 13–15. Enjoy 70+ Oregon wineries + beer, spirits, food, art, live music. Proceeds benefit St. James School.