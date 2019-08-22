 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/summer-bocce-ball-league-begins.html
All Dates:Aug 22, 2019 21 over

2019 Toast To the Tunes SEASON FINALE

Toast to the Tunes 2019 Concert Series!

Band is Anything Goes
Food from Sugars Barbecue - Pulled Pork, Pit Beans with Apples, Tropical Slaw $13
Sides subject to change
Gates open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm - 9pm.
Cost: $5 for 21 and Up.

Grab your lawn chair and a few friends and head out to the concert!
Low back chairs are recommended.

Remember, there is NO outside beverages of any kind allowed
(milk, water, juice, alcohol, etc)

Grab your lawn chair and a few friends and head out to the concert!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97132
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable