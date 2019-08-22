|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/summer-bocce-ball-league-begins.html
|All Dates:
2019 Toast To the Tunes SEASON FINALE
Toast to the Tunes 2019 Concert Series!
Band is Anything Goes
Food from Sugars Barbecue - Pulled Pork, Pit Beans with Apples, Tropical Slaw $13
Sides subject to change
Gates open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm - 9pm.
Cost: $5 for 21 and Up.
Grab your lawn chair and a few friends and head out to the concert!
Low back chairs are recommended.
Remember, there is NO outside beverages of any kind allowed
(milk, water, juice, alcohol, etc)
Grab your lawn chair and a few friends and head out to the concert!