Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/2019-toast-to-the-tunes-season-opening-and-car-show.html
All Dates:Jun 27, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

2019 Toast To the Tunes

Toast to the Tunes 2019 Concert Series!

Cruise In Car Show. Have a classic car, come be part of the show.
Band is The BeckerHeads
Food from Sugars Barbecue - Beef Brisket, Potato Salad, Country Bean Salad $13
Sides subject to change
Gates open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm - 9pm.
Cost: $5 for 21 and Up.

Grab your lawn chair and a few friends and head out to the concert!
Low back chairs are recommended.

Remember, there is NO outside beverages of any kind allowed
(milk, water, juice, alcohol, etc)

 

Fee: $5

