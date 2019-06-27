2019 Toast To the Tunes

Toast to the Tunes 2019 Concert Series!



Cruise In Car Show. Have a classic car, come be part of the show.

Band is The BeckerHeads

Food from Sugars Barbecue - Beef Brisket, Potato Salad, Country Bean Salad $13

Sides subject to change

Gates open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm - 9pm.

Cost: $5 for 21 and Up.



Grab your lawn chair and a few friends and head out to the concert!

Low back chairs are recommended.



Remember, there is NO outside beverages of any kind allowed

(milk, water, juice, alcohol, etc)

