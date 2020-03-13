|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|5935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|5035814286
|Email:
|karyn@brynmawrvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://brynmawrvineyards.orderport.net/product-details/0158/2019-Tinto-Joven
|All Dates:
2019 Tinto Joven Wine Soirée
Why you should show up:
• Enjoy a complimentary sample glass of the 2019 Tinto Joven
• Guests enjoy a 10% discount on Tinto Joven purchases
• Cheese nibbles all day
By the way, what the heck is Tinto Joven?
It’s a Tempranillo with Beaujolais Nouveau-style sensibilities that begs to be enjoyed young with joyful abandon. Doesn’t that sound fun?
Join us Friday, March 12 from 11 am – 6 pm for the Tinto Joven Wine Soirée Open House.