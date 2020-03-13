2019 Tinto Joven Wine Soirée

Why you should show up:

• Enjoy a complimentary sample glass of the 2019 Tinto Joven

• Guests enjoy a 10% discount on Tinto Joven purchases

• Cheese nibbles all day



By the way, what the heck is Tinto Joven?

It’s a Tempranillo with Beaujolais Nouveau-style sensibilities that begs to be enjoyed young with joyful abandon. Doesn’t that sound fun?