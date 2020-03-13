 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:5935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 5035814286
Email:karyn@brynmawrvineyards.com
Website:http://https://brynmawrvineyards.orderport.net/product-details/0158/2019-Tinto-Joven
Mar 13, 2020 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

2019 Tinto Joven Wine Soirée

Why you should show up:
• Enjoy a complimentary sample glass of the 2019 Tinto Joven
• Guests enjoy a 10% discount on Tinto Joven purchases
• Cheese nibbles all day

By the way, what the heck is Tinto Joven?
It’s a Tempranillo with Beaujolais Nouveau-style sensibilities that begs to be enjoyed young with joyful abandon. Doesn’t that sound fun?

Join us Friday, March 12 from 11 am – 6 pm for the Tinto Joven Wine Soirée Open House.

Tasting Room
5935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
