 Calendar Home
Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-628-1227
Website:http://https://www.ponzivineyards.com/events/2019-Harvest-Dinner
All Dates:Oct 5, 2019

2019 Harvest Dinner and Single Vineyard Release

Celebrate harvest with second-generation vintners Anna Maria and Luisa Ponzi as they uncork the 2017 Single Vineyard Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays for the first time. Explore these limited production wines alongside a fall-inspired multi-course dinner. Fee: $160 per guest

Celebrate harvest with second-generation vintners Anna Maria and Luisa Ponzi as they uncork the 2017 Single Vineyard Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays for the first time. Explore these limited production wines alongside a fall-inspired multi-course dinner. Fee: $160 per guest
Ponzi Vineyards
Ponzi Vineyards 19500 19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable