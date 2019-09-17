 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery Tasting Room
Map:111 5th Street, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503-835-9305
Email:info@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:Sep 17, 2019 8:30 am - 1:00 pm

2019 Grape Harvest Breakfast

Please join us at the Coelho’s house at Coelho Vineyard to celebrate Harvest 2019. We’ll meet at the tasting room and then make the short but scenic drive to the vineyard to have a wonderful Portuguese breakfast accompanied by our 2018 Coelho Vineyard Pinot Gris. If you’ve not had Deolinda’s eggs with linguiça (Portuguese sausage), spinach, mushrooms, and cheese, you are missing a treat!

There will be plenty of opportunities before and after breakfast to walk out in the vineyard to see the grapes hanging just before they are harvested, a great photo opportunity that will make your friends jealous!

Tickets are $45 per person. Discounts apply for Wine Club members. Call 503-835-9305 for tickets.

Please join us at the Coelho’s house at Coelho Vineyard to celebrate Harvest breakfast.

Coelho Winery Tasting Room
Coelho Winery Tasting Room 97101 111 5th Street, Amity, OR 97101
September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable