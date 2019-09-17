2019 Grape Harvest Breakfast

Please join us at the Coelho’s house at Coelho Vineyard to celebrate Harvest 2019. We’ll meet at the tasting room and then make the short but scenic drive to the vineyard to have a wonderful Portuguese breakfast accompanied by our 2018 Coelho Vineyard Pinot Gris. If you’ve not had Deolinda’s eggs with linguiça (Portuguese sausage), spinach, mushrooms, and cheese, you are missing a treat!



There will be plenty of opportunities before and after breakfast to walk out in the vineyard to see the grapes hanging just before they are harvested, a great photo opportunity that will make your friends jealous!



Tickets are $45 per person. Discounts apply for Wine Club members. Call 503-835-9305 for tickets.