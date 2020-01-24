2018 Pinot Gris Release

The wait is over... the 2018 is finally here! Join us as we welcome the newest member to the YVV family. Get a first taste of this delicious winter white and learn about the growing season, the harvest and winemaking choices that were made, and how it is all expressed in the wine.



Friday, January 24th, 11am-4pm: Wine Club Members, please join us for a sneak preview and first opportunity to purchase.



Saturday & Sunday, January 25th-26th, 11am-4pm: Come one, come all and taste the new wine!