1st Annual Volcanic Winery Harvest Festival

Have you visited Volcanic Winery yet? We’re the Klamath Basin’s only small-batch winery, crafting unique wines from old-world-style grapes grown on our family's vineyard just outside of Merrill.

Hi, I’m Hollis Baley. My dad Lon started growing grapes 13 years ago, and we’ve been perfecting the art of winemaking ever since.

Join us on Saturday, October 5th, from 12 to 5 for our first annual Volcanic Winery Harvest Festival! It will be fun for the whole family! Enjoy yoga at noon, followed by live music, BBQ, wine tasting, a photo booth, grape stomping, a bouncy house and painting booth for the kids, and vineyard tours. Plus, it's the one day of the year where you can enjoy big discounts on bottles and Wine Club memberships!

Tickets are $20 for adults 21 and over, and just $10 for ages 4 to 20. Kids 4 and under are free!

Space is limited, so be sure to visit VolcanicWinery.com or call 541-205-1499 to get your tickets today!

I'll see you on October 5th out in the vineyard!

 

Fee: $20

