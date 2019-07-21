 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company
Map:25974 Highway 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541-998-9548
Email:info.jcityhabitat@gmail.com
Website:http://www.bluesbuild.org/
All Dates:Jul 21, 2019 2:30 pm - 7:30 pm

11th Annual Blues Build Benefit/Bennett Vineyards

Stacy Jones, Ben Rice, and the Hank Shreve Band will be the featured artists at the 11th Annual Blues Build Benefit Concert at Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company in Cheshire, Oregon. The event, presented by Jerry’s Home Improvement, is a benefit for Junction City/Harrisburg/Monroe Habitat for Humanity (JCHM Habitat) and begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019. In addition to the award-winning blues lineup, the festival will feature a silent auction, a Hawaiian vacation raffle, a wine wall raffle, and Bennett Vineyards wines, local craft brews, and food trucks.

The concert is presented by Jerry’s Home Improvement and Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company. Tickets are on sale now and are $40 in advance at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Junction City, the tasting room at Bennett Vineyards, and online at BluesBuild.org. For more information call JCHM Habitat at 541-998-9548.

 

Fee: $40/$45

Stacy Jones, Ben Rice, and the Hank Shreve Band perform at the 11th Annual Blues Build Concert

