11th Annual Blues Build Benefit/Bennett Vineyards

Stacy Jones, Ben Rice, and the Hank Shreve Band will be the featured artists at the 11th Annual Blues Build Benefit Concert at Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company in Cheshire, Oregon. The event, presented by Jerry’s Home Improvement, is a benefit for Junction City/Harrisburg/Monroe Habitat for Humanity (JCHM Habitat) and begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019. In addition to the award-winning blues lineup, the festival will feature a silent auction, a Hawaiian vacation raffle, a wine wall raffle, and Bennett Vineyards wines, local craft brews, and food trucks.



The concert is presented by Jerry’s Home Improvement and Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company. Tickets are on sale now and are $40 in advance at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Junction City, the tasting room at Bennett Vineyards, and online at BluesBuild.org. For more information call JCHM Habitat at 541-998-9548.

Fee: $40/$45