April 8, 2019

Euro-Machines, Inc. Announces New Location in Donald, Oregon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Euro-Machines, Inc. Announces New Location in Donald, Oregon



10670 Main St NE in the City of Donald, Oregon, 97020 is the only address you need to write down in your address book. Starting May 1, 2019, this will be the third US location of Euro-Machines, which was founded in 1986 in Culpeper, VA. Euro-Machines is a one hundred percent subsidiary of Scharfenberger Company located in Germany. Founded in 1928, Scharfenberger is a privately held family business known worldwide as the manufacturer of the EUROPRESS Grape Press and many other machines used to produce high quality wines.



Peter Appelrath, CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the new location, stating “With continued business growth, adding a Pacific Northwest branch is our next step to better serve our many customers in that region. We have been selling to wineries in Oregon since 1986 and we see growth in the coming years that necessitate a EMN (Euro-Machines North) location. The first EUROPRESS customer was Knudsen Erath of Oregon in 1977, through a direct sale with Scharfenberger before Euro-Machines was incorporated.”



Euro-Machines is committed to supplying reliable, long lasting equipment to the wine industry. This new location is approximately 5,000 square feet of office, warehouse and showroom space. Spare parts for our complete portfolio including new and refurbished equipment will be on site, accompanied by a technician and salesperson, who will be servicing our customers in the states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.



Our three locations well position us to supply equipment and parts throughout the United States. Our first-rate sales staff and factory trained technicians are happy to assist in planning, implementation and training as needed and are available 24/7 throughout the harvest season.



Euro-Machines Locations

EME: PO Box 843, Culpeper, VA 22701 (Opened in 1986)

EMW: 497 Edison Court Ste G, Fairfield, CA 94534 (Opened in 1995)

EMN: 10670 Main Street NE, Donald OR 97020 (Opening 2019)