September 1, 2019

Elevator Going Up

Flâneur Winery at the Carlton Grain Elevator set to open

Flâneur Winery of Carlton is set to make history this September by opening a full-service wine tasting and hospitality center in a rehabilitated, 125-year-old grain elevator.

To celebrate the building’s completion, the winery will be offering 600 magnums of 2017 Pinot Noir crafted by Flâneur winemaker Grant Coulter as a special bottling named Cuvée for a Cause. One-third of the proceeds from the wine will be donated to Yamhill Carlton Together Cares (yctogethercares.com), a local nonprofit providing opportunities for the youth and families of Yamhill and Carlton.

The magnums are outfitted with a replica of Carlton’s newest painted mural, one that adorns the south side of the future home of Flâneur’s tasting room and event center. Boasting the tagline “Experience Art in Everyday Life,” it was created as an homage to the mural Ken Wright placed on the north side of the adjacent tower more than a decade ago.

The 1.5-liter bottle retails for $150 and is 100% Pinot Noir from Flâneur’s La Belle Promenade & Flanerie Estate Vineyards in addition to the storied X-Novo Vineyard in Eola-Amity Hills. When all bottles are sold, the charitable donation will translate to upwards of $30,000 for the local charity and the residents of Yamhill County.

The highly anticipated Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator, measuring 2,500 square feet, will offer casual wine tastings, curated private wine tastings and tours, bottle service, bottles to-go and a variety of culinary options.

Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator is scheduled to open Sept. 7. See flaneurwines.com for grand opening information.