November 2, 2026

November 2026 Cellar Selects: Earth, Spice and Everything Nice

Enjoy these Pinots chosen by the OWP panel

Apona Vineyards 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Red cherry, baking spices and red licorice open over a wooded forest abundant with cedar and pine trees. The flavors mirror the wine’s enticing aromatics, joined by dark fruit notes of Marionberry, blackcap raspberry and black plum. The satisfying forest-like finish invites a connection to nature. $55

Archery Summit 2023 Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Dried autumn leaves introduce mouthwatering aromas of cranberry and ripe red plum. The red fruits echo in the glass, along with sweet cherry, tayberry and white pepper. Cherry pie and brambleberry continue to evolve into an extended walnut conclusion possessing an agreeable bitterness. $65

Amaterra 2022 Pinot Noir, Hirschy Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton

Initially earthy and mossy on the nose, it soon reveals notes of violets, maple syrup and crushed stone. Red and tart cherry present complexity in the form of cola, cinnamon and leather. Grippy tannins lead into an ample finish loaded with toasted almonds. $67

Watermill Winery 2022 Winemaker Series Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Imagine hiking through a forest littered with autumn leaves. Notes of cedar, moss and wet river rock combine with the nostalgic scent of strawberry milk. Tastes of mulberry, candied rose petals and crushed raspberry mingle with a creamy texture. An earthy refinement and cardamom ending reward those with patience. $60

Nicolas-Jay 2024 L’Ensemble Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Mineral aromas combine with cranberry and a classic Willamette Valley earthiness. Tart flavors of sour cherry, mulberry and cranberry welcome a ripe strawberry and black cherry sweetness. Distinct tannins deliver a touch of sandalwood before developing into a lingering finish. $75

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2024 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A well-defined bouquet of black loam and Morel mushroom progresses into baking spices, tart cranberry and cedarwood. Rhubarb, Bing cherry, cran-raspberry and cherry cola delight the tongue before white pepper tannins mature into a lively, memorable ending. An excellent value. $29

53 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries on Washington side of the Columbia Gorge or Walla Walla Valley also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.