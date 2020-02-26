February 1, 2020

Digestifs

Finish supper with sippers

Clear Creek Distillery Old Delicious Double Bourbon-Barreled Apple Brandy

Distilled according to Old World methods and twice rested in first-fill Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey barrels, the brandy is a “revival” of an old Hood River recipe and a celebration of the two oldest operating distilleries in Oregon: Clear Creek and Hood River Distillers. www.clearcreekdistillery.com

The Bitter Housewife Bitters & Soda

For centuries, bitters have been used to aid digestion. Portlander Genevieve Brazelton puts a modern spin on the apothecary staple by reformulating the company’s signature Old Fashioned Aromatic bitters to be free of alcohol and sugar, then mixing it with carbonated water for a complex, satisfying beverage for after dinner or any time of day. www.thebitterhousewife.com

Ransom Wine Co. & Distillery Grappa

Although grappa remains Ransom’s most limited-production spirit, it’s a special part of the Sheridan company as it was Tad Seedstedt’s first offering in 1997; he’s been making it ever since. Crafted from white grape pomace, the beverage offers ethereal, inviting aromas of elderflower, pear and tea rose, carrying over to a smooth palate and stone-fruit finale. www.ransomspirits.com

Hammer & Tongs Sac’resine Fine Vermouth

Winemaker Patrick Taylor crafts the floral vermouth in Carlton with incense-like botanicals, tree saps — or rather “sacred resins” — blended with Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc and fortified with Clear Creek brandy to make a digestif that’s fresh, citrusy and distinctly aromatic. www.htvermouth.com

Oregon Spirit Distillers Absinthe

Brad Irwin’s European-style absinthe uses real wormwood, fennel and anise. The perfectly balanced botanical profile tastes smooth with no bitterness, and no need for sugar to mask undesirable flavors. The aroma is alluring with earthiness and rich licorice. Made in Bend. www.oregonspiritdistillers.com