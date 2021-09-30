November 1, 2021

Decades of Care

¡Salud! holds 30th anniversary online

By OWP Staff

As the pandemic continues, ¡Salud! The Oregon Pinot Noir Auction will host its annual auction virtually, Nov. 8–14, raising funds for accessible healthcare services for Oregon vineyard workers and their families. A project of OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center (formerly Tuality Healthcare), ¡Salud! celebrates three decades of service in 2021.

After administering more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines in the spring, ¡Salud! continues its longstanding health education and outreach services, while also combating ongoing health crises. Philanthropy and funds raised during the annual November auction provide direct support for ¡Salud!’s clinical service team, ongoing mobile clinics, case management, advocacy and much more.

¡Salud! works with the industry it serves by joining with hospitality partners and more than 30 top Willamette Valley wine producers, known as the Vintners Circle, to produce one-of-a-kind lots made just for ¡Salud!. Special collections and unique wine experiences are also curated.

This year’s celebration, sponsored by O’Brien Construction, begins with the Big Board Auction, Nov. 8–10, as online bidders will submit their offers on Vintners Circle lots, plus enjoy virtual winemaker conversations moderated by podcast host Brian Bushlach. Next, the silent and live auctions, Nov. 12–14, will feature wine packages, getaways and exclusive experiences, such as a five-couples stay at Abbey Road Farm plus a multi-course dinner on site, or a three-night package and experience at Domaine Serene. On Nov. 13, ¡Salud! will host a livestream gala with special guests and live auction packages. The event will reunite winemakers and bidders virtually, giving guests an opportunity to raise a glass to vineyard workers from the comfort of their homes.

To mark the special 30th anniversary, Vintners Circle wineries will auction wines beyond Pinot Noir. Each producer will offer four cases of sparkling wine, Chardonnay or Pinot Noir during ¡Salud!’s Big Board Auction. Patricia Green Cellars winemaker Jim Anderson explains, “As rare as all the wines are that bear a ¡Salud! Cuvée moniker, the ones from this year are extra special, as they come from wineries that are digging deep within depleted cellars to continue to fulfill their commitment to this incredible and necessary program.”

¡Salud! depends on funds raised during its annual November auction and summertime e-auction. Under guidance and with support of OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center, ¡Salud! has responded to the ongoing health crises among vineyard workers and their families, providing care and essential resources for the community for three decades. ¡Salud! raised more than $1 million in 2020, bringing the program’s total raised to $18.4 million.

To attend the ¡Salud! 2021 Auction, bidders can RSVP at www.tualityhealth.ejoinme.org/RSVP. Bidder paddles are available at no cost and bidder access info will be emailed to attendees in the weeks leading up to the event.

¡Salud! 2021 Vintners Circle

Adelsheim Vineyard, Amalie Robert Estate, Archery Summit, Beaux Frères, Bethel Heights Vineyard, Big Table Farm, Brittan Vineyards, Chehalem Winery, Cristom Vineyards, Domaine Drouhin Oregon, Domaine Roy & Fils, Domaine Serene, Dukes Family Vineyard, Dusky Goose Winery, Elk Cove Vineyards, Erath Winery, Patricia Green Cellars, Penner-Ash Wine Cellars, Ponzi Vineyards, Purple Hands Winery, Rain Dance Vineyards, Résonance Wines, ROCO Winery, Shea Wine Cellars, Soter Vineyards, Stoller Family Estate, Trisaetum Winery, Twomey, WillaKenzie Estate, Winderlea Vineyard