October 1, 2019

Confections of a Truffle Lover

Latest chocolates from Portland a revelation in sweet sophistication

Moonstruck Chocolate

Portland’s Moonstruck gets tipsy once again with a brand new line of wine-soaked truffles, the Willamette Valley Winery Collection, tasting as handcrafted as the wines selected for the glorious ganache centers. Each box features four varietals from four outstanding wineries in the Valley. The cork-shaped truffle flight includes Stoller Family Estate 2016 Chardonnay, Montinore Estate 2016 Reserve Gewürztraminer, Sokol Blosser 2018 Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir and Erath 2016 Pinot Noir. www.moonstruckchocolate.com

Portland Chocolate Lab

What do you get when you combine thoughtful botanical concoctions, the highest quality cacao and a belief that chocolate can be a spiritual experience? Chakralot. Owners Kian and Ayomide Nikzi promise a sacred, sumptuous experience with their beautifully packaged collection of seven truffles, ranging from the rootsy and grounding “Down to Earth” to the passionately spiced “Kiss the Bliss,” to the fresh and clarifying “Zen Mint” — plus four more uniquely named and complex confections. www.chakralot.com

Missionary Chocolates

Missionary Chocolates’ founder, naturopathic physician Melissa Berry, has perfected the Portland company’s CBD Truffles in two strengths: 25 and 50 milligrams. The chocolates are infused with cannabidiol oil that’s THC-free — made from the hemp plant, not marijuana — and useful in helping ease pain, anxiety, migraines and more. The healing-focused chocolatier has been integrating high-end chocolate with medicinal ingredients since 2008 and winning awards ever since. www.missionarychocolates.com