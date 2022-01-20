January 20, 2022

Choc It Up

Warm up with creamy, rich drinks

Drinking Chocolate

Creo Chocolate

Inside its unique 1924 tile-covered building, Creo Chocolate stands out, and so does its bean-to-bar chocolate. Opened near the Rose Quarter in 2014 by the Straub family, the Portland chocolatier invites guests to learn about its process during its Make-a-Bar Tours. Devour truffles, bars, caramels and more, including three sipping chocolates: Midnight Truffle, Minty Dark and Mayan Spice. www.creochocolate.com

Woodblock Chocolate

Since 2010, Jessica and Charley Wheelock have been making bean-to-bar chocolate and growing their company. At the couple’s Woodblock Chocolate Manufactory & Café in the heart of Portland’s Irvington-Broadway district, explore the chocolate favored by many local culinary crafters. For a rich, indulgent experience, try the drinking chocolate with your choice of milk. www.woodblockchocolate.com

Super Natural Chocolate

Super Natural Chocolate remains a brightly-colored hidden gem in the Applegate Valley town of Grants Pass. Owner Jennifer Davis promises chocolate that is uncooked, vegan and artisanal, and her products definitely deliver. In 2019, Super Natural won the Oregon Chocolate Festival 2019 Best Drinking Chocolate award. Like a fine espresso, the drinking chocolate is the pick-me-up you didn’t realize you craved. www.supernaturalchocolate.com

Hot Chocolate

Vadnay Chocolate Co.

From Portland, owners Joseph and Mandy Vadnay moved to McMinnville to launch their bean-to-bar business that tastes as good as it looks, with its charming vintage interior. While you’re there, cool off with a hot-fudge sundae or warm up with a chocolate chai or velvety hot chocolate — paprika gives their Mexican option a perfect kick. www.vadnaychocolateco.com

Ranger Chocolate Co.

A blend of hazelnut and Douglas fir syrups mixed with Ranger’s mocha sauce, the Oregon Hot Chocolate will have you making the Northeast Portland café a regular, hedonistic stop. Since 2014, the chocolatier’s focus has been sourcing beans from sustainable farms primarily in Peru. www.rangerchocolate.co

Hot Cocoa

Moonstruck Chocolate

Made with ethically-sourced chocolate and elevated with fresh, local ingredients, the Portland chocolatier’s handcrafted, specialty chocolates and bars continue to capture the imagination with ever-clever designs and flavor combinations, too. The hot cocoas are no exception, especially with the latest additions: cinnamon-kissed Horchata and Milk Chocolate Golden Milk that soothes with ginger and turmeric in the mix. www.moonstruckchocolate.com