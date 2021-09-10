September 1, 2021

CS: September 2021

Chardonnay Shindig: Celebrate with the cool-climate white

Mt. Hood Winery 2019 Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

Spice-driven scents of fresh ginger and white pepper meet blood orange and white tea for a unique, exotic nose. Tart lemon, powdered ginger, banana chips and minerality make for a pleasant palate. $34; 140 cases

St. Innocent 2018 Freedom Hill Vineyard Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Enticing, warm aromas of salted caramel, melted butter, summer honeysuckle and marzipan lead to a soft palate with a big mouthfeel and a lovely, lengthy fresh finish filled with minerality, fresh pear and kiwi. $36; 1,102 cases

Westmount Wine Co. 2019 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Lemon drops, candied orange peel and caramel are balanced by fresh mineral and slightly bitter pith aromas. These notes repeat on a plush palate with a touch of toastiness, saltiness and juicy pineapple. $25; 1,000 cases

Durant Vineyard 2019 Southside Chardonnay, Dundee Hills

Pear vanilla custard creates a decadent aroma profile. Aromas continue on the palate plus grapefruit zest, barely ripe banana and a pleasant bitterness. $45; 218 cases

Del Rio Vineyards 2020 Estate Chardonnay, Rogue Valley

Warm scents of graham cracker and vanilla combine with ripe nectarine and tangerine zest for a satisfying whiff. Zippy acidity and juicy orange enliven a graham cracker flavor while white florals add a delicate note. Minerality and a ruby grapefruit finish complete the package. $20; 1,600 cases

DANCIN Vineyards 2019 Châiné Chardonnay, Rogue Valley

A yummy nose of honeyed butter, fresh orange, pineapple, lime and sweet florals segues into fruity flavors on a big palate, add notes of toast and vanilla, plus a pop of pineapple on the finish. $32; 125 cases

Wine By Joe 2019 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

The nostalgic aroma of Sugar Smacks cereal — puffed wheat and honey — accompany peach and buttery, toasty notes. Full-bodied with fresh apricot and citrus-flavored acidity, the wine ends with dessert, as in crème brûlée minus the sweet. $14; 2,000 cases

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2019 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Truly fruity aromas offer pineapple, apricot, Meyer lemon, fresh lime and a note of spice. Meyer lemon encores alongside flavors of white pepper, minerality, salinity and a lengthy spiced orange finish. $32; 93 cases

King Estate 2019 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

The distinct bouquet of a florist’s studio meets sweet hay, peach, tangerine, minerality and buttery graham cracker for an intriguing start. The palate repeats peach with a hint of sweet-tart candy, finishing clean and crisp. $21; 2,700 cases

Christopher Michael Northwest Winemakers 2019 Chardonnay, Washington

A sun-warmed summer garden of gardenia, honeysuckle and lilac combines with soft yellow apple for a pretty nose. Rich and silky textured — think expensive sheets — the palate repeats the floral components with just a squeeze of limey acidity. $14; 1,188 cases

Dobbes Family Estate 2019 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

A stainless steel “Chablis” style, the wine tastes lean and crisp, with juicy pear, lots of minerality, high acidity and a long, tart lemony finish. $28; 250 cases