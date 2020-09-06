September 1, 2020

CS: September 2020

Chardonnay

Adelsheim 2017 Ribbon Springs Vineyard Chardonnay, Ribbon Ridge

The scents of spicy, sweet gingerbread, gourmet popcorn and a toasted, doughy roll spread with honey butter make for a homey start. The warm spices reappear on the palate with a refreshing lift of juicy Granny Smith apple, lemon acidity and a small undertone of petrol. $55; 168 cases

Bailey Family Wines 2017 Chardonnay, McMinnville

Warm and welcoming, the nose suggests notes of spicy clove and toasted bread drizzled with melted butter and sea salt. Brightly acidic, the palate repeats browned butter and spice, adding a burst of lemon and salinity. $85; 250 cases

Firesteed 2019 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Aromas of flint, peach and lemon segue perfectly into the light-bodied, silky palate showcasing an herbaceous undertone, notes of savory tea leaf and a journey from sweet peach to a lemony finish. $15.99; 600 cases

Stave & Stone Wine Estates 2019 Broken Boulder Vineyards Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

Aromas entice with toasted Honey Smacks, orange blossom, stone fruit and pear. Deeply textured, the palate is bright with lemony salinity, notes of lightly roasted almonds, more stone fruit and a lengthy finish bursting with tart green apple. $35; 221 cases

King Estate 2018 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Yeasty honey wheat toast is highlighted with tart aromas of lemon and green apple. These juicy, bright flavors reappear on a palate that hits all the right, high notes: apple, mineral and salinity. $21; 1,200 cases

Iris Vineyards 2016 Chalice Vineyard Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Wet stone, toast and lemon verbena lead to a mineral-rich experience on the palate. Flavors of fresh herbs and tangy lemon acidity interweave on a full-bodied texture with a clean, refreshing grapefruit pith finish. $29.99; 156 cases