CS: September 2020
Chardonnay
Adelsheim 2017 Ribbon Springs Vineyard Chardonnay, Ribbon Ridge
The scents of spicy, sweet gingerbread, gourmet popcorn and a toasted, doughy roll spread with honey butter make for a homey start. The warm spices reappear on the palate with a refreshing lift of juicy Granny Smith apple, lemon acidity and a small undertone of petrol. $55; 168 cases
Bailey Family Wines 2017 Chardonnay, McMinnville
Warm and welcoming, the nose suggests notes of spicy clove and toasted bread drizzled with melted butter and sea salt. Brightly acidic, the palate repeats browned butter and spice, adding a burst of lemon and salinity. $85; 250 cases
Firesteed 2019 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
Aromas of flint, peach and lemon segue perfectly into the light-bodied, silky palate showcasing an herbaceous undertone, notes of savory tea leaf and a journey from sweet peach to a lemony finish. $15.99; 600 cases
Stave & Stone Wine Estates 2019 Broken Boulder Vineyards Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge
Aromas entice with toasted Honey Smacks, orange blossom, stone fruit and pear. Deeply textured, the palate is bright with lemony salinity, notes of lightly roasted almonds, more stone fruit and a lengthy finish bursting with tart green apple. $35; 221 cases
King Estate 2018 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
Yeasty honey wheat toast is highlighted with tart aromas of lemon and green apple. These juicy, bright flavors reappear on a palate that hits all the right, high notes: apple, mineral and salinity. $21; 1,200 cases
Iris Vineyards 2016 Chalice Vineyard Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
Wet stone, toast and lemon verbena lead to a mineral-rich experience on the palate. Flavors of fresh herbs and tangy lemon acidity interweave on a full-bodied texture with a clean, refreshing grapefruit pith finish. $29.99; 156 cases