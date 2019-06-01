September 1, 2019

Cellar Selects: September 2019

Oregon Chardonnay

DANCIN Vineyards 2017 Assemblage Chardonnay, Oregon

A shy nose of stone fruit and minerality opens to a fresh green palate. Tart, dry green apple peel and grassy flavors mingle with green melon and jicama. Apple and floral notes round out the palate finishing with tangy melon and stone fruit on the finish. $32; 100 cases

Maryhill Winery 2017 Tudor Hills Proprietor’s Reserve Chardonnay, Columbia Valley

Crusty, open-hearth toasted baguette takes center stage on the nose and palate. Fresh pear, lemon, sweet vanilla and minerality join the mix with a conclusion of caramelized baked apple on the finish. $31; 403 cases

Domaine de Broglie 2018 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills

Tangy lemon and salinity define this wine, making it perfect for oysters or fresh sardines. The sea breeze salty notes combine with apple and mineral on the nose and pomelo on the palate. The result is a perky, mouthwatering wine. $34; 253 cases

Mt. Hood 2018 Estate-Bottled Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

Pretty, fruity and well-structured. Baked shortbread, gardenia and nectarine on the nose. Ripe yellow plum meets tropical coconut on the palate with floral notes and peach pit tannins that lead to a stone fruit-flavored finish. 34 cases; 120 cases

Evolution (Sokol Blosser) 2017 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

A juicy medley of sweet fruits and fresh green flavors. The nose is a mix of peach and mineral lifted with Key lime pie, wet green grass and salinity. The palate, tart and juicy, shows lime zest, herbs, grassiness and preserved citrus. Stone fruit sweetens the finish that melds into a breezy cooling effect. $17; 625 cases