July 1, 2019

Cellar Selects: Rosé and White Blends

Summer calls for cool, refreshing glasses of panel-picked wines

Walnut City 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

We never promised you a rose garden, but here’s one anyway. From its color to the top aroma, sun-warmed roses delight the senses; strawberry and sun-brewed tea also add to its inviting nose. Tea continues on the first sip, with even more rose and a hint of peach. Shale and limestone minerality, salinity and a zippy, spicy acidity lift and freshen, with a squeeze of lemon at the end. $15; 450 cases

Stave & Stone Wine Estates 2018 Broken Boulder Vineyard “Dorothy” Pinot Noir Rosé, Columbia Gorge

Watermelon in both color and scent, the wine’s aroma expands with juicy strawberry and cherry, the true star of the show. On the palate, light lime and minerality keep the cherry flavors clean and vibrant. Perfectly balanced and mouthwateringly juicy, this easy drinker will disappear quickly, with pretty cherries still lingering long after it’s gone. $25; 336 cases

Yamhill Valley Vineyards 2018 Estate-Grown Rosé of Pinot Noir, McMinnville

Jewel-toned pink with a sweet nose of honeydew melon, marshmallow and circus peanut candy. The dry palate presents a mouthwateringly juicy, tart sensation balanced with fruity richness. Floral notes segue into zesty tangerine flavors wrapped in a full-bodied texture all the way to the finish. $16; 750 cases

Viento 2018 Dolcetto Rosé, Columbia Gorge

Peachy keen from its hue to clean finish, the peach-scented wine also offers hints of honeysuckle, wildflowers and a spring-blossom honey. Flavors of lime, strawberry, lemon and minerality accompany the peachiness, creating a delightful, lengthy finish. $18; 157 cases

Zerba Cellars 2018 Cockburn Vineyard Sangiovese Rosé, Walla Walla Valley

The color of pale rose-gold or vintage Champagne belies the sophisticated complexity of this wine. Hints of peach, brioche, paraffin and minerality create an alluring perfume. Stone fruit repeats on the palate with flavors of crème brûlée, golden apple peel and a drying, tart citrus zest at the end. $24; 168 cases

Silvan Ridge 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Delicately perfumed with strawberry, rose water and orange blossom, the wine’s aromas transform to flavors and extend with Rainier cherry and a hint of white watermelon rind. The bright acidity and its lovely shade of classic carnation pink simply add to its overall pleasure. $20; 325 cases

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Tinted a Pacific Northwest salmon pink, the rosé represents a perfect mix of minerality, herbaceousness, white floral notes and fruitiness, specifically strawberry, citrus and white peach. Dry and clean on the palate, flavors include lemony tartness, light strawberry, white pepper spice and a balancing minerality. $32; 200 cases

Cliff Creek Cellars 2018 Pink Pink Wine, Rogue Valley

This ballet pink rosé smells like a white chocolate s’more: a hint of smoke, graham cracker and marshmallow. Bright acid, a pleasant oily texture and a lean, tart representation of peach and early-season strawberry describe the palate. Blend includes: 48% Cabernet Franc, 41% Merlot, plus Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese and Malbec. $16; 425 cases

Maryhill Winery 2018 Proprietor’s Reserve Rosé, Columbia Valley

Party-punch pink with strawberry, cinnamon candy and pie cherry on the nose. Tart red fruit defines the palate — pie cherry and rhubarb — with a notable balance of grippy tannin, zesty acid and a pleasant, slightly bitter finish. $25; 1,274 cases

Seasons Cellars 2016 Transparency White Table Wine, Southern Oregon

Summer simply wafts from the glass with notes of freshly cut grass, ripening orange, tart lime and tangy lemon thyme. The aromas make an encore on the palate, along with white lilac, juicy acid, a viscous mouthfeel and a slight, intentional spritz. Blend includes: 50% Müller-Thurgau, 32% Muscat and 18% Riesling. $18; 232 cases

Jezebel 2018 White Wine, Oregon

Tangy yet mellow with aromas of honey, toasted almond, lemon and tangerine. On the palate, a sweet-tart taste simply delights with the weightiness of beeswax, the lift of lemongrass and lime, plus a salty, mineral finish. Blend includes: 40% Pinot Gris, 36% Gewürztraminer, 19% Riesling and 5% Melon. $15; 593 cases

Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel has selected the following wines based on overall quality and value within their respective categories. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Recommended wines were selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish.