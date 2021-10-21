October 1, 2021

CS: October 2021

Satellite Whites: Enhance your cellar with stellar selections

Troon Vineyard 2020 Kubli Bench Vermentino, Applegate Valley

Complex aromas layer with notes of pine needle, fresh pineapple, apricot, tangy green lemongrass, sweet hay and a note of confection. Full-bodied, the palate tastes of Bosc pear, a hint of marshmallow, and an extended grapefruit-flavored finish. $30; 530 cases

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2019 Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

A bouquet of floral scents — carnation most prominent — elevates with a squeeze of juicy lemon. Bright and zesty on the palate with flavors of rose water, coconut water and yellow apple. Refreshing with an apricot finish. $25; 788 cases

Airlie 2020 Estate Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

Cozy, buttery baked apple and apricot on the nose lead to a mineral-driven palate. Fresh flavors of wet gravel and petrichor are invigorating on a texture as silky slick as a sheet of falling rain. Apple and peach lend sweet fruit through a lip-smacking finish. $20; 123 cases

Kriselle Cellars 2020 Albariño, Rogue Valley

Clean and refreshing, the nose suggests scents of cedar, green apple, salinity and minerality. The texture-driven palate — like luxurious silk — expresses green flavors of lime and fresh grass mingled with minerality and tart, ripe Meyer lemon. $30; 194 cases

Mt. Hood Winery 2020 White Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

Pinot Noir sheds her skin and shows a different side, delicate and just as pretty. Pear, almonds, and early strawberries are lifted by lemon zest and petrol. Bright on the palate with orange-squeezed acidity and juicy apple. Fresh minerality extends across a smooth texture and a lengthy finish. $32; 112 cases