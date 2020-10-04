October 1, 2020

CS: October 2020

Fill in the blanc with "other" whites

Stave & Stone 2019 Broken Boulder Vineyard Pinot Noir Blanc, Columbia Gorge

With a hint of blush on the hue, the wine’s strawberry and cherry scents are no surprise; notes of sweet white chocolate balanced with the fresh minerality of clean river rocks add to the pleasing aroma. The fruity and lush flavors repeat along with marzipan and orange on a rich, luxurious texture. $35; 336 cases

King Estate 2018 Foris Vineyard Pinot Blanc, Rogue Valley

Clean, crisp aromas of light tropical fruits, tart green apple and lemon join a touch of slate-like minerality. Texture-driven on the palate with the lush richness of apricot balanced by a burst of Granny Smith apple and lemon acidity, the wine ends with a bite of citrus pith. $24; 223 cases

St. Innocent 2017 Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

Petal soft with powdery perfumes and a hint of sweet nectarine segue into floral flavors on a viscous palate infused with gardenia and lilac, balanced with salinity and nectarine pith, and concluded with a hint of salted caramel. $22; 520 cases

Troon Vineyard 2018 Cuvée Rolle Vermentino, Applegate Valley

Very ripe apple notes assume center stage along with florals, light peach, and wet stone aromas. A series of flavors evolve over the mouth-coating experience with tart grapefruit, roasted walnut and an extensively pithy, citrus finish. $30; 118 cases

Ransom 2019 Albariño, Willamette Valley

A smooth tropical delight. Bursting aromas of orange and pineapple are balanced with more tart lemon and lime. Fruity aromas carry to the palate with the addition of fresh kiwi. Ripe fruits are met with zesty acidity creating a refreshing wine that’s complex yet approachable. $22; 200 cases

Three Wives 2019 Zenith Vineyard Auxerrois, Eola-Amity Hills

More savory than fruity, this wine exhibits a shy nose with notes of petrol and mineral. The palate shows a flavor progression from white peach tea to a lush, buttery nuttiness that ends with bright acidity. $25; 89 cases