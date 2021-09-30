November 1, 2021

CS: November 2021

The King Reigns: Can’t help falling in love with 2019

Domaine 524 2019 Prophet Vineyard Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Aromas entice with a robust but high-toned medley of white pepper, strawberry, watermelon, Cameo apple and hint of ginger root. Super fresh and bright. Orange zest, strawberry and cherry dance lightly on the tongue with spicy pepper and a grounding note of leather. Superior balance with finely textured tannins. $45; 315 cases

King Estate 2019 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

This quintessential Willamette Valley Pinot Noir combines delicacy and complexity, starting with a pretty nose of rose, black pepper and strawberry leather. Orange oil, black pepper, rhubarb, and cherry greet you in the beginning as the brightness grows with a burst of orange juice toward a bit of milk chocolate on the finish. $29; 1,900 cases

Schmidt Family Vineyards 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir, Applegate Valley

Fresh green pine forest and herbal notes mingle with rose petals, dried orange and black tea. Flavors of bright red cherry, orange and dried culinary herbs ride on cocoa tannins and marry into a complex sauce at the finish. $38; 45 cases

Mt. Hood Winery 2019 Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

The nether side of Pinot shows scents of dark roasted coffee, cigar box and chocolate, plus a lift from cherry and a sprinkling of oregano. Complex on the palate with an encore of chocolate, oregano and bright red cherry with a smoky flavored tannin and a cola quality on an extended finish. $38; 300 cases

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2019 Vintage 46 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

On the nose, applewood smoked bacon meets white pepper, fresh florals and cranberry. The bacon-goodness follows on the palate with a dusting of cocoa and a counter of tart cranberry. Juicy acid balanced with granular tannins play a duet through the finish. $60; 233 cases

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars 2019 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Outdoorsy aromas layer with sweet jasmine, green tobacco leaf and fresh pine needle, tart cranberry, and savory cherry wood smoke. Red fruit boasts on the palate with strawberry and cherry, warmed by cigar box spice and a smoky, roasty quality. Enjoy a lengthy finish offering balanced acid and softer tannins. $55; 5,600 cases