November 1, 2020

CS: November 2020

2018 Pinot Noir

Yamhill Valley Vineyards 2018 Estate-Grown Pinot Noir, McMinnville

A medley of fruitiness to discover: rhubarb and dense black raspberry aromas meet warming clove, cinnamon and toast. Tart cranberry and orange are coupled with concentrated dried cherry leading to a long orange juice-flavored finish with lingering fruit. $26; 6,000 cases

Eola Hills Wine Cellars 2018 Wedding Block Reserve Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Christmas notes of cinnamon, clove and pine are sweetened with ripe strawberry and deepened with black tea leaves. These aromas make a return appearance on the palate boasting an earthy backbone and pleasant blackberry tea bitterness on the finish. $42; 150 cases

Iris Vineyards 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Rhubarb aromas mingle with vanilla and the sweet, earthy spiciness of root beer. A brooding earthy palate where even the dried blackberry flavors skew a little savory. Subtle yet drying tannins make you thirst for more. $23.99; 4,494 cases

Furioso Vineyards 2018 Trovato Vineyard Pietro Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Inviting scents of blood orange iced tea with sweet strawberry and cherry combine with fresh floral and warm cinnamon. Cherry becomes the dominant fruit on the palate, layering with bitter bark and orange acidity. The wine culminates in a cinnamon, red fruity finish. $45; 609 cases

Evolution / Sokol Blosser Winery 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Pretty, summery scents of tangerine, quince, lilacs and sun-brewed sweet tea coax a smile on the lips. The demure palate has much to offer with blueberry, cherry, spice and an orange finish. $20; 21,100 cases

Reustle-Prayer Rock 2018 Winemakers Reserve Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley

A complex layering of aromas that checks all the boxes: sweet cherry vanilla, earthy cola, astringent black tea, orange spice and pretty perfume. Intense and lasting on the palate with warm spice, roses, deep cherry and orange spice carried on a velvety texture. $42; 500 cases

King Estate 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Earthy, spicy and mysterious with the promise of sensory excitement. Red plum, pomegranate and orange don’t disappoint with a mix of flavors that can only be described as “scrummy.” $29; 10,027 cases

St. Innocent Winery 2018 Momtazi Vineyard Pinot Noir, McMinnville

Herbaceous fresh oregano, light florals and rich cherry predict a similar winning palate experience, athree-cherry jackpot, in fact, with cherry flavors throughout plus a return of earthy oregano. $45; 1,045 cases

Stave & Stone 2018 Broken Boulder Vineyard Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

Sweet fall flavors of caramel apple, red berry fruit, vanilla bean and almonds. The palate offers warmth from spiced apple with a mineral counterpoint. $44; 316 cases

Faila Wines 2018 Eola Springs Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Dark and deep like a shaded evergreen forest, with concentrated cherry and spicy root beer. Earthy, brooding and smoothly textured, the palate combines, toast, spice, cherry, cola and subtle dried plum. $42; 209 cases