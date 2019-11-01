November 1, 2019

Cellar Selects: November 2019

Pinot Noir: Vintage 2017

Stave + Stone 2017 Broken Boulder Vineyard Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

An infinitely fruity experience with all the berries — strawberry, boysenberry, raspberry. Dark chocolate bark, orange and cola round out these flavors while an earthy essence of fresh-turned soil adds depth. Well-structured with a pleasant tinge of salinity. $42; 342 cases

Lange Estate 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Dark and sultry with spicy orange, cinnamon, wax and leather aromas. A concentrated palate with the essence of black cherry, cinnamon bark and the darkest chocolate. A taste of orange oil on the finish leaves a pleasant bitterness. $35; 2,000 cases

King Estate 2017 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Briary bramble berries, green winter herbs and warm spice create an inviting nose. Sweet cherry and raspberry get a squeeze of citrusy orange acidity. Zippy and long with a tart cranberry finish. $29; 20,000 cases

La Randonnée 2017 Carlton Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Soft and tender on the nose with roses, the fresh scent of baby powder, sweet vanilla and a whisper of cedar. A similar flavor profile reveals jammy strawberry balancing black tea tannins, light bright acidity and vanilla extract on the finish. $42; 98 cases

MonksGate 2017 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Bright, fresh and lively with aromas of strawberries, sun-warmed meadow grasses and concentrated rose oil. These summery scents repeat on the palate with a cocoa-flavored arc mid-palate and terrific balance. A panel-favorite. $38; 425 cases

Pinot Envy 2017 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Earthy, smoky and woody define this wine with charcuterie meats and spice. Fine-grained tannins and fruity acidity provide balance, and orange lifts the finish. $19; 2,500 cases

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2017 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Subtly savory with earthy black tea, rustic wheat bread, anise and rose petal aromas. An enticingly bitter palate of tart cranberry, orange pith and black licorice is followed by a mouthwatering wash of refreshing acidity. $32; 120 cases

Calamity Hill 2017 Oregon Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Bright as sunshine, this Pinot Noir gives a zingy lift to the spirits. Shy at first with subtle aromas of fresh citrus, the palate reveals juicy Rainier cherry and zippy acidity. Dusty, powdery tannin and dark chocolate provide a grounding depth while flavors of orange return on a refreshing finish. $29; 45 cases

Panther Creek 2017 Winemaker’s Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Florals and a concentrated, fruity medley of cherry, raspberry and boysenberry, with sweet vanilla and cola, transition to the palate. Milk chocolate flavors add to the opulence, and tart cranberry balances the tone. Soft tannins and ample acidity provide structure through a clean, stone-y finish. $25; 5,500 cases

Wy'East 2017 Blue Chip Estate-Grown Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

While the nose is light-hearted with notes of red licorice and maraschino cherry, the palate shows a more serious side with notes of dark chocolate and wet stone. The addition of spice and blueberry throughout make this wine an all-around delight. $26; 350 cases

Left Coast 2017 Cali’s Cuvée Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A pretty nose of tea rose, cinnamon and fresh strawberry. Spice notes reappear on the palate joined with fruity cherry, blackberry and orange. Nicely balanced with fine tannins and a tart cranberry-tinged finish. $24; 14,757 cases