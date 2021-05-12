April 27, 2021

CS: May 2021

Pinot perfect

Apolloni Vineyards 2018 Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Decadent scents reminiscent of a Parisian patisserie: Glazed fresh strawberry and blueberry with lavender spice and sweet vanilla. Balanced and beautifully integrated orange-zest tannins and juicy acidity accompany flavors of dark, sweet cherry, baking spice, leather, black pepper and lavender. Simply scrummy. $35; 585 cases

Left Coast Estate 2018 Right Bank Estate Pommard Selection Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor

If only we were all this rich and beautiful. Lilac, black pepper, cherry and vanilla aromas lead to dark cherry, cocoa nibs and cola on the palate. Windblown tannins establish a foundation and orange oil finishes the experience. $42; 174 cases

Naumes Family Vineyards 2018 Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

Darker, rich aromas reveal stewed strawberries, brewed black tea and spicy cinnamon stick. Black tea tannins glide on a silky mouthfeel with cherry, black pepper, earthy notes, and a twisty orange finish. $40; 390 cases

Chateau Bianca 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Fruity and fun with sweet red cherry, cinnamon, and a sprinkle of black pepper. Strawberry joins cherry on the palate with sweet vanilla, toast and a pleasantly bitter note. $18; 425 cases

Stave & Stone Wine Estates 2018 Broken Boulder Vineyard Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

Complex with tons to say, the wine begins with lighter red fruits — cranberry and pomegranate — white tea, tangy orange, tangerine, floral and fresh fleshy plum. The fruit becomes more prominent within the tasting experience with strawberry, cranberry and tangerine. An earthy base note underscores spicy lavender and fine-grained tannins. $44; 316 cases

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2018 South Block Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Intoxicating rose perfume, cinnamon spice, cherry and herbal notes on the nose. A darkly savory palate reveals oregano, white pepper, dark plum, spice, notes of Dr Pepper, minerality and a lingering citrus-flavored finish. $49; 75 cases

Durant Vineyards 2018 Southside Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Sophisticated and mysterious with umami-driven aromas of hay, fresh white button mushrooms and the spicy warm tanginess of sun-brewed orange tea. A lovely light body reveals tea leaf flavors, white pepper and tart red cranberry. $65; 365 cases

Burner Wines 2018 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Fresh summery aromas of orange, rose and a hint of mint with a sprinkling of white pepper. The mint repeats on the palate along with tart cherry, toasted nut, smooth silky tannins and a mouthwatering acidity. $46; 150 cases

Jezebel 2019 Pinot Noir, Oregon

A mix of shade and light. Sunny florals and fresh orange blend with clove, dark chocolate and an underpinning of earthy light mushroom. Clove repeats on the palate with tart orange, cranberry, cherry, cola nut, minerality and a powdery-textured finish. $18; 2,250 cases

Willful Wine Co. 2019 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Aromas of confected cherry, vanilla and anise predict a pleasant time. Fruit leather cherry sits on firm tannins, with a slate-like minerality, fresh, smooth texture, and tart, juicy finish. $26; 1,150 cases